‘Wow!’ CNN Anchor Shocked Comparing Trump’s Court Proceedings Against Major 2024 Campaign Dates: ‘Really Stunning’

On Friday’s CNN News Central, Katelyn Polantz and Breanna Keilar marveled at the “stunning” calendar of upcoming Donald Trump court cases and how they collide with the 2024 campaign schedule.

“I don’t think we’re fully grasping just how busy this is going to get in the next couple months,” Polantz said before referring to the calendars showing the conflicts.

“Let’s just look at this month,” Polantz said. “Right, so, today is, what, the fourth? Next week, there is going to be a re-arraignment for Donald Trump, he doesn’t have to be there in person, that’s taking place on Thursday.”

She continued:

And then, there are deadlines, there are filings, there are all kinds of things that are going to happen in court throughout the month of August, and then you get the first GOP debate on the 23rd. And then a hearing, a really crucial hearing, in this January 6th case on the 28th, where he’s going to be in front of Judge Tanya Chutkan for the first time, and she is going to lay out what she’s going to do for a trial date. So, that’s that case.

Polantz then skipped to January 2024.

“Then, we get into January. There’s a lot of deadlines on the calendar that’s really busy between August and January. But then in January is when we are into true election season. Iowa caucuses and the trial for the E. Jean Carroll second defamation suit in New York are set to be on the exact same day.”

“Wow,” Keilar exclaimed. “And that’s the story line going on, is that the caucuses are starting.”

“Exactly,” Polantz said. “And then we get into March, a couple months later. These are 10 primary dates in March, and then you also have this New York hush money case going to trial for the trial date on the 25th. Then you’re into May a little bit later, and this is the federal case in Florida…that is also right in the heart of primary season. And, so, it’s just a busy calendar and we still don’t even have a January 6th trial date yet to put on this board.”

“Wow, it is really stunning,” Keilar exclaimed.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

