‘Being Brainwashed’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Conspiratorial With Alex Jones About What’s Going On At Burning Man

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) joined far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Sunday to discuss a range of issues from Donald Trump’s criminal cases to the crisis at the Burning Man festival.

Greene, who is no stranger to conspiracy theorists herself, mentioned the tens of thousands of who were temporarily stuck at the festival as heavy rains closed the roads in and out of the Black Rock Desert event and left the festival mired in mud and a concern for resources.

“We are watching, you know, from a distance, there are approximately like 73 or 75,000 people and in Nevada,” Greene told Jones, who was ordered by judges to pay $1.4 billion in damages to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre, which he called a false flag. Jones’s conspiracy theories led to the harassment of the families, many of whom lost children when a gunman opened fire in an elementary school in 2012.

“And they’re locked in there from floods. And I’m glad I was I was going to raise that. They literally did a mock sacrifice and all this. And then it flooded with these tornadoes and it was shocking,” Jones replied to Greene.

“Well, you know, God has a way of making sure everyone knows who God is. I’ll say that about that,” Greene continued, adding:

But let’s talk about what is happening to these people. So there’s there’s 73, 75,000 people in Nevada desert right now at this Burning Man. They’re locked in. They’re not allowed to leave. And they’re basically probably being brainwashed that climate change is the cause of all of it. And it’s going to destroy the earth. And they’re feeling the panic.

“The media is saying that, oh, this because you didn’t know about climate change,” Jones quickly agreed.

“Yes. So what’s going to happen, Alex? It’s the same thing. Same way they launch any kind of movement after this is over and Burning Man and these 75,000 people disperse and they go back home, they’re going to have these stories to tell and how terrible is and how we have to do everything possible to stop climate change,” Greene replied, concluding:

It’s caused by humans and it’s carbon, and it’s the amount of carbon that we put out. It’s manufacturing. It’s our it’s our gas and diesel engines. It’s it’s, you know, agriculture. I mean, AOC wants to get rid of cattle, even even population. We have too many humans putting out too much carbon. You’re going to start hearing all this stuff and this is going to build and I believe this is the left’s new lie they’re going to put on the American people.

Greene, in the past, has spun many baseless conspiracy theories based on tragic events including claiming fires in California were caused by Jewish-controlled space lasers, questioning if a plane really hit the Pentagon on 9/11, and has long suggested that mass shootings are false flag operations.

“I’ve got a question for you. How do you get avid gun owners, and people who support the Second Amendment, to give up their guns and go along with anti-gun legislation? How do you do that?” Greene said in a video she released on social media before becoming a member of Congress in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017 that killed 60 people.

“Maybe you accomplish that by performing a mass shooting into a crowd that is very likely to be conservative, very likely to vote Republican, very likely to be Trump supporters, very likely to be pro-Second Amendment, and very likely to own guns,” she said of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

