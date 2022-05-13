Young Turks Host Cenk Uygur Goes Ballistic Over Joe Rogan’s Use of the Word ‘Groomer’: ‘You Disgust Me!’

Young Turks host Cenk Uygur went ballistic on podcast star Joe Rogan over his recent comments regarding the use of the term ‘groomer’ when referring to the indoctrination on young children in schools.

On Thursday’s episode of The Young Turks, a video clip of Rogan was played from a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, where he said, “The term “groomer,” a lot of people don’t like that term online. They’re very upset. But they’re real. There are groomers.”

Rogan went on to say that he recently read a comment about groomers in schools, “This is what they wrote, they said, “Not all teachers are groomers, but a lot of groomers are teachers.” And that’s real! That’s a real fucking problem. I mean, constantly, teachers are getting arrested. For exposing themselves to children, for masturbating in front of children, for sending nude pictures in front of children. Every couple days there’s a new one that pops up in the news. And how many of those people haven’t been caught yet? And how many of those people are out there? And how many of those people are doing it under the guise of “I’m an LGBTQ educator!’”

Uygur then reacted to the comments Rogan made about teachers allegedly acting inappropriately in front of students.

“Do they, Joe? Do they? Show me one story where that happened. When a teacher masturbated in front of the class and they said ‘It’s ok, I’m LGBTQ’ and they weren’t fired! And they said ‘It’s ok, he’s LGBTQ!’ Show me one story, you f’ing liar! That never ever happened,” Uygur yelled. “By the way I know for a fact that the great majority of the pedophiles, whether they are in the schools or not and in the churches, are straight.”

He then continued to say, “Are you really concerned about the kids or are you more concerned about smearing LGBTQ people and saying ‘Oh it’s gay people that are doing it!’ Even though it’s a god damn lie! You’re a hateful person and you’ve always hated the trans community. Now you spread your hate to more and you put out that poison every day. And now smearing all of them as groomers. You disgust me!”

Later in the episode, Uygur would begin to turn Rogan’s comments against him in a series of false accusations accusing the Spotify host of being a ‘groomer’. “Given that Joe Rogan seems to be purposely blaming people who didn’t do it, I wonder if he’s covering up for things he did? As a distraction,” Uygur said.

Co-host Ana Kasparian joined the conversation to jokingly speculate, “Could it be? I don’t know!”

“Maybe that’s why he’s blaming gay people in general, for things they didn’t ever do,” Uygur said. “I mean you probably have, maybe a guilty conscience. You probably want someone to look somewhere else. It really does make you wonder — is Joe Rogan a groomer? Has he done this to little children?

“We’re just asking the question,” Kasparian said. “And I hope he’s not offended. I hope he’s not offended.”

“Free speech,” shouted Uygur.

“We’re just wondering if you’re a groomer!” Kasparian added.

“Look, I don’t know how many children Joe Rogan might have molested,” Uygur said. “I don’t know why he’s covering it up so much. But people have a right to know — how much of a groomer and pedophile is Joe Rogan?”

Another clip from the same Young Turks episode began to circulate on Twitter late Thursday afternoon where the bombastic claims from Uygur went to another extreme level.

“If you’re the trans person or several people that slept with Joe Rogan, can you let us know? Because it’s obvious that it’s personal for him. Hey Joe, you slept with a person like that — there’s nothing wrong with it, get over it. Get over it. Get over it, Joe!” Uygur yelled.

“It’s super obvious that you’re super into trans people, and you’re taking it out — the hatred of yourself on them and you’re making their life dangerous!” Uygur concluded.

Cenk Uygur is on a hunt for trans people that he is fantasizing had sex with Joe Rogan, and urging these trans people to contact Cenk and tell him all about it: pic.twitter.com/y0ODFvVwuZ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 12, 2022

The video drew criticism from journalist Glenn Greenwald who tweeted, “Cenk Uygur is on a hunt for trans people that he is fantasizing had sex with Joe Rogan, and urging these trans people to contact Cenk and tell him all about it.”

Kasparian showed support for her co-host and later tweeted in response to Greenwald, saying, “If you or anyone you know is trans and slept with Rogan, we’d like to know so we can understand why he’s so obsessed with the trans community. Thanks for helping us get the word out, Glenn! Appreciate it.”

If you or anyone you know is trans and slept with Rogan, we’d like to know so we can understand why he’s so obsessed with the trans community. Thanks for helping us get the word out, Glenn! Appreciate it. https://t.co/ZFAosbmPgC — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) May 13, 2022





Listen above via The Young Turks.

