‘Your Lover’s Not Gonna Be Killed Anymore’: Trump Reveals the Thing That ‘A Lot of People in the Media’ Thanked Him For

President Donald Trump claimed in all seriousness on Tuesday that lovers would no longer be killed in the streets of Washington, D.C., thanks to his efforts in the nation’s capital.

The president opened the White House briefing to recap the first year of his second term in office. After dedicating the beginning of his speech to holding up numerous mugshots of alleged criminals to praise the efforts of ICE in Minnesota, Trump went on to rattle off the various achievements of his administration so far.

One such achievement, he declared, was the reduction of crime in the nation’s capital. Months earlier, he deployed thousands of National Guard troops into the city in an effort to clean up the streets.

As a result, the president continued, people no longer have to fear that their “lover” won’t be killed:

D.C. was a very, very dangerous place, and I think you probably know better than I do. I have a lot of people in the media thanked me for that, but some of them found it hard to thank me… D.C. is now — look how beautiful — D.C. is now, you can walk right from here to a restaurant to right through the center of town. You can be with your child, with your loved one, with your lover. Your lover’s not going to be killed anymore, so you can act like a real lover.

Watch above via Fox News