Nigel Farage Grills Mike Johnson on Trump’s Greenland Threat: ‘Biggest Fracture’ in 70 Years

Nigel Farage, the former hard-right leader of the Reform UK Party turned GB News host, interviewed House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) this week and pressed the Louisiana Republican about President Donald Trump fracturing the U.S.-U.K. relationship over Greenland.

“And I’m just arguing that, you know, if Trump wanted a strong economic partnership with Greenland, you could look at rare earth minerals and all the other things that might come from it. But to threaten to use force—physical force or economic force—against your allies to get your own way, I mean, this does threaten NATO,” Farage began, adding:

And it threatens—and by the way, many of these structures are imperfect, but basically NATO has been quite a good anchor. Yes, of course, the Europeans haven’t paid enough, and Trump’s done well to get them to pay more. This is, I mean, this is the biggest fracture in our relationship between our two countries since Suez in 1956. This is serious. And you’re here about to speak before parliament. I mean, is there’s nothing that can be done here?

“Well, I’m here to encourage our friends and calm the situation. Maybe it’s providential that I happen to be here right now. This was not planned in the midst of this,” Johnson replied as Farage added, “I think it’d be rotten luck for you, actually, hasn’t it?”

“Well, it depends on how you look at it. Look, I think we’re going to get beyond this little rift. I don’t think it’s a threat to NATO or to this special relationship that we have in the long run,” Johnson replied, adding:

The president greatly values NATO, and in fact, to your point, he’s done more for NATO than anyone in history. I mean, the fact that everyone has agreed to go to 5% of GDP as their commitment for this security concern is a very important development, and it would not have happened but for President Trump. I think he has deserved the Nobel Peace Prize. He’s ended seven or eight conflicts, wars around the globe.

“He seems very keen on that,” Farage agreed as Johnson added, “He does, and it’s well-earned. In fact, there are a number of persons—my colleagues, speakers from parliaments around the world—who will be nominating him jointly, I think, for the next Nobel Peace Prize. But this issue in Greenland, I think, should not be a disruption to all of that. I think we’ll get past this.”

“Well, let’s hope we do get past it; otherwise it genuinely would be a rupture,” Farage concluded.

