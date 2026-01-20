President Donald Trump declared victory over various political enemies, like former Special Counsel Jack Smith, during a Tuesday press conference.

While speaking to the press, Trump blasted former President Joe Biden and accused him of weaponizing government, name-checking Smith, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump called Smith “deranged” and labeled all of the prosecutors as “Marxist.”

Smith was appointed by then-Attorney General Merrick Garland in 2022 to preside over a criminal investigation into Trump.

Smith testified before Congress this month that he believed he had built a case to convict Trump “beyond a reasonable doubt” of having “engaged in a criminal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election and to prevent the lawful transfer of power.”

James and others also went after Trump in court over business filings related to hush money payments and the 2020 presidential election.

Trump, meanwhile, continues to deny the accusations that he has “weaponized” the government against his political enemies.

He said:

He’s a sick son of a b**ch. They gave me the worst of the worst. And here I am. How did that happen? How did it happen? He’s a sick guy and Letitia James is sick and Alvin Bragg is sick. They’re sick people and others. Fanny, Fanny. You can’t go Fanny she doesn’t like it. She wants to be called Fani, Fani Willis. I want, can you imagine, putting somebody through that? And then if I suggest that somebody may be guilty of a terrible crime, oh, he’s weaponizing government. Trump is weaponizing the government. It’s terrible. Can you imagine? They say to me about weaponizing, I don’t weaponize anything. But what they did to me, nobody ever went through what I went through.

