Fox News host Leo Terrell, filling in for Sean Hannity on Friday night, beat MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow in total viewers and the demo.

Terrell was a lifelong Democrat and frequent Hannity guest until he came out as an ardent Trump supporter in 2020. He was then was hired as a Fox News host, and filling in for Hannity at 9 p.m. on Friday night he beat Maddow in both the 25-54 age demographic and total viewers.

Terrell drew 2.186 million in total viewers, compared to Maddow’s 2.046 million. In the demo, he drew 340,000 viewers to Maddow’s 267,000.

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 :

Total viewers:

Fox News: 1.4 million

MSNBC: 887,000

CNN: 589,000

25-54 Demo:

Fox News: 223,000

MSNBC: 110,000

CNN: 125,000

Here are the prime time averages in total viewers and the 25-54:

Total viewers:

Fox News: 2.185 million

MSNBC: 1.474 million

CNN: 736,000

25-54 Demo:

Fox News: 320,000

MSNBC: 190,000

CNN: 163,000

Here is the breakdown by show and hour:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

814 NEW DAY:

268 MORNING JOE:

838 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1122 NEW DAY:

396 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1337 NEW DAY:

523 — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1353 CNN NEWSROOM:

587 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

714 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1358 CNN NEWSROOM:

651 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

665 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1313 AT THIS HOUR:

744 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

651 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1433 INSIDE POLITICS:

797 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

776 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1248 CNN NEWSROOM:

720 MTP DAILY:

803 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1453 CNN NEWSROOM:

731 KATY TUR REPORTS:

774 3p STORY, THE:

1246 CNN NEWSROOM:

714 AYMAN MOHYELDIN REPORTS:

694 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1224 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

754 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1125 5p FIVE, THE:

2476 SITUATION ROOM:

688 — 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

1769 SITUATION ROOM:

580 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1131 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

1486 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

716 REIDOUT:

995 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2599 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

773 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1094 9p HANNITY:

2186 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

717 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2046 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1770 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

718 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1283 11p GUTFELD!:

1360 BEING WITH DANA BASH:

452 —

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

143 NEW DAY:

69 MORNING JOE:

93 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

175 NEW DAY:

72 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

196 NEW DAY:

81 — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

241 CNN NEWSROOM:

100 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

90 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

280 CNN NEWSROOM:

122 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

62 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

249 AT THIS HOUR:

154 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

84 12p OUTNUMBERED:

247 INSIDE POLITICS:

182 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

116 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

215 CNN NEWSROOM:

134 MTP DAILY:

106 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

224 CNN NEWSROOM:

133 KATY TUR REPORTS:

113 3p STORY, THE:

198 CNN NEWSROOM:

142 AYMAN MOHYELDIN REPORTS:

106 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

196 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

139 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

129 5p FIVE, THE:

301 SITUATION ROOM:

139 — 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

265 SITUATION ROOM:

120 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

120 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

222 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

164 REIDOUT:

140 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

367 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

159 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

154 9p HANNITY:

340 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

146 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

267 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

253 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

185 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

149 11p GUTFELD!:

209 BEING WITH DANA BASH:

147 —

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com