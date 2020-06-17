Fox News edged out CNN across the 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. daypart on Tuesday in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic, thanks in part to the strong performance from Outnumbered, which offered live coverage of President Donald Trump’s Rose Garden speech and signing ceremony of a police reform executive order.

According to Nielsen Media Research, Fox’s noon-day program bested all other shows through the morning and early afternoon hours on Tuesday, pulling in 335,000 in the demo and 2.09 million overall viewers. That helped the network win a narrow victory in the daytime demo, with its eight-hour average of 272,000 viewers beating out CNN’s 267,000. MSNBC trailed behind with 174,000 A25 – 54 viewers. In overall ratings, the daytime race was not nearly as close, as Fox News’ 1.70 million total viewers easily outdistanced its MSNBC (1.19 million) and CNN (1.09 million) rivals.

In primetime, Fox News also cruised to first place on Tuesday in both overall and viewers in the demo, with 642,000 in the demo and 3.85 million total viewers. That far and away bested CNN’s 397,000 in the demo and 1.53 million in total and MSNBC’s 318,000 in the demo and 2.24 million overall viewers.

Fox News’ win was paced by the steady performance of its 8:00 and 9:00 p.m. flagship shows, Tucker Carlson Tonight and Hannity. The former was the top-rated cable news show with 673,000 in the demo and 4.04 million overall. Carlson has consistently hovered around the four-million total viewer mark for weeks, rising and falling within a few hundred thousand of that milestone. Hannity has likewise remained steady, although slightly below the running average of Carlson. In the demo, the two shows again tracked one another, with Fox’s 9:00 show eking out a win over its 8:00 p.m. lead-in, 673,000 to 659,000.

