Fox News handily swept the total day ratings on Friday, thanks to a particularly strong performance by Fox & Friends, while the network also dominated in primetime with its 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. lineup taking the top three spots in cable news.

In the wake of the just-concluded Republican National Convention, Fox’s morning show increased its lead over rival Morning Joe across each hour of morning programming in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic. The MSNBC show averaged 233,000 viewers in the demo across its three hours. But Fox & Friends eked out a narrow victory in the 6:00 a.m. hour with 263,000 viewers, followed by 377,000 the next hour, and finally with a muscular 455,000 A25 – 54 viewers leading up to 9:00 a.m. In total viewers, Morning Joe averaged 1.41 million total viewers. Fox & Friends averaged 1.28 million viewers in the 6:00 a.m. hour, 1.81 million in the 7:00 a.m. hour, and 2.35 million in the 8:00 a.m. hour.

That helped power Fox News to a clear victory in total day ratings, scoring 425,000 viewers in the demo on average, compared to to CNN’s 281,000 and MSNBC’s 246,000. Overall ratings were similar, with Fox far out front with 2.28 million, MSNBC in second with 1.50 million, and CNN trailing behind with just 1.08 million.

In primetime, Fox News’ lineup took the top three spots in cable news, with Tucker Carlson Tonight leading with 718,000 in the demo (4.27 million overall), followed by The Ingraham Angle‘s 681,000 (3.72 million), and the guest-hosted Hannity pulling in 647,000 (3.76 million). Those numbers far outpaced CNN’s lineup and only MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show came close with 460,000 viewers in the demo and 3.02 million overall.

As a result, Fox handily won the primetime ratings battle with 682,000 A25 – 54 viewers. But the clash for second place was a close fight, with CNN barely edging out MSNBC by 3,000 viewers in the demo, 355,000 to 352,000, respectively. In overall viewers, however, MSNBC easily bested CNN for runner-up, with 2.24 million to 1.36 million, respectively. Fox News took the overall primetime audience title with 3.92 million viewers.

