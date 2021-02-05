MSNBC, Rachel Maddow Most-Watched Thursday, CNN Wins Big in Demo, PLUS: A Look at Newsmax’s January Ratings

Thursday proved to be another big day for MSNBC in total viewers, and for CNN in the coveted demographic of viewers age 25-54, as both notched ratings wins.

The Rachel Maddow Show, with 4.02 million total viewers and 625,000 in the demo was the most-watched show across all of cable, and has been the most-watched show in cable news for 19 days in a row. Tucker Carlson Tonight was the second most-watched show Thursday, with 3.41 million total viewers, and 524,000 in the demo. Hannity was third, with 2.86 million total viewers, and 436,000 in the demo, according to data from Nielsen.

Among viewers in the demo, CNN took most of the top spots Thursday, with Anderson Cooper 360 getting the most A25-54 viewers, 653,000 (2.71 million total). Erin Burnett Outfront was second in the demo, with 636,000 (2.54 million total), and MSNBC’s Maddow was third among demo viewers.

Maddow boosted MSNBC to the most-watched in prime time, with 3.15 million total viewers, and 472,000 in the demo. Fox had the second-most prime time viewers, 2.84 million, and 449,000 in the demo. CNN, while having the fewest total viewers in prime time, 2.42 million, had the most viewers in the demo, with 578,000.

In total day viewers, MSNBC again topped the competition, with 1.93 million total, and 282,000 in the demo. CNN was the second most-watched in total day, with 1.72 million total viewers, and had the most in the demo, 405,000. Fox was third, with 1.54 million total viewers and 243,000 in the demo.

Morning Joe was the most-watched early morning show for the 22nd straight day, with 1.41 million total viewers, and also had the most in the demo, 210,000. Fox and Friends was next, with 1.1 million total viewers, and 186,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day had the fewest total viewers, 798,000, and was second in the demo, with 192,000.

Far-right network Newsmax, which some (but not all) see as a competitor to Fox News, even though Newsmax has notched only one ratings victory over Fox, saw a decline in viewership in January. After a post-election surge, Newsmax dropped in total day viewers by 18% overall, and 25% in the demo. In prime time, Newsmax viewership has dropped by 13% overall, and by 25% in the demo.

In January, Newsmax averaged 247,000 in total day viewers, and 58,000 in the demo. In prime time, the network averaged 331,000 total viewers, and 83,000 in the demo. By comparison, CNN averaged 1.9 million total day viewers in January, MSNBC averaged 1.65 million, and Fox averaged 1.36 million. According to Nielsen data, Newsmax viewership is closer to business networks CNBC and FBN than to any of the big three – CNN, MSNBC, or Fox.

