Trump Town Hall Boosts Sean Hannity’s Ratings to the Top of the Charts Wednesday

Fox News’ Sean Hannity, boosted by a much-watched town hall with former President Donald Trump and Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, took the top spot in the ratings race Wednesday, according to Nielsen data.

Hannity was most-watched in both total viewers, with 3.54 million, and in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54, with 550,000—marking a 25% uptick in total viewers for the show, and also beating all broadcast prime time shows. Tucker Carlson Tonight was second, with 3.13 million total viewers and 512,000 in the demo. The Five was third in total viewers, with 2.72 million, and fifth in the demo, with 398,000. The Rachel Maddow Show was fourth in total viewers, with 2.57 million, and also in the demo, with 400,000. The Ingraham Angle was fifth in total viewers, with 2.36 million, and third in the demo, with 434,000.

Unsurprisingly, the boost from Hannity’s town hall pushed Fox News into a big lead in prime time overall, averaging 3.01 million total viewers and 499,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.99 million, and third in the demo, with 278,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 1.03 million, and second in the demo, with 280,000.

In total day, Fox was first with 1.66 million and 279,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with nearly 1.2 million, and third in the demo, with 165,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 809,000, and second in the demo, with 194,000.

In the early morning, Fox and Friends won with 1.13 million total viewers, and 190,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 923,000 total viewers, and 126,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, averaging 441,000 total viewers, and 74,000 in the demo.

