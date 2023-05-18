Dianne Feinstein Insiders ‘Frightened’ By Refusal to Resign Despite Health Worse Than Expected: Report

Sources close to Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) are reportedly horrified that she won’t resign from the Senate even though her bout with shingles has left her with even more medical problems than previously known.

The 89-year-old senator finally returned to Congress this month after a lengthy sick leave, though reports have portrayed Feinstein in a state of severe cognitive decline, prompting new questions of whether she remains capable of fulfilling her duties. The New York Times published a report on Thursday that outlines the extent of Feinstein’s undisclosed conditions, and the extent to which her sickness has physically and mentally affected her.

From the Times:

Ms. Feinstein’s frail appearance was a result of several complications after she was hospitalized for shingles in February, some of which she has not publicly disclosed. The shingles spread to her face and neck, causing vision and balance impairments and facial paralysis known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The virus also brought on a previously unreported case of encephalitis, a rare but potentially debilitating complication of shingles, according to two people familiar with the senator’s diagnosis who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe it. Characterized by swelling of the brain, post-shingles encephalitis can leave patients with lasting memory or language problems, sleep disorders, bouts of confusion, mood disorders, headaches and difficulties walking. Older patients tend to have the most trouble recovering. And even before this latest illness, Ms. Feinstein had already suffered substantial memory issues that had raised questions about her mental capacity.

Given the level of concern over Feinstein’s well-being, the Times reported that “many people” close to her say its “frightening” to see her continue to operate in her condition. Susie Tompkins Buell a Democratic donor and Feinstein supporter was among those who told the Times that the time has come for her resignation, even though Feinstein has repeatedly swatted down the notion in the past.

“The Senate has critical, challenging work to do, and as the stakes are so high and she is not able to be present, to be informed and active, let alone have the rest she needs in order to recover, I feel she needs to step down,” said Buell. “And yet she isn’t willing in this state of mind.”

