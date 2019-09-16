Fox News host Jeanine Pirro heaps praise on anti-Muslim provocateur and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer in her bestselling new book.

In Pirro’s newly-released Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge: The Left’s Plot to Remake America, Loomer is described in the following manner:

When Laura Loomer, a conservative activist who broadcasts her views primarily through Twitter, criticized Representative Ilhan Omar for being ‘anti-Jewish,’ she was banned from Twitter for hate speech. Loomer is an extremely bright, quick-witted millennial, who tears into anything she sees as un-American or anti-Semitic, consequences be damned. Having been banned from social media, she is suing Twitter, Facebook, and Google.

The book has a huge audience too. Aside from being a bestseller, President Donald Trump plugged the Fox News host’s book on his Twitter account.

.@JudgeJeanine Pirro is following up her #1 Best Seller with another book that is destined to also be #1 – “Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge: The Left’s Plot to Remake America.” Out today, go get it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2019

According to the Amazon description, Pirro’s book condemns liberals for “silencing conservative voices in the cybersphere and public square.” Loomer is used as an example of a “conservative” being silenced, considering she’s been banned from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and a slew of other social media platforms and online services.

While Pirro’s book loosely connects Loomer to “off-color, somewhat offensive commentators,” she declined to share the reasons why Loomer has been kicked off of so many services.

Loomer was banned from Uber and Lyft after publicly complaining that both companies hire Muslims to drive for them. Loomer was also banned from PayPal after a report outlined her connections with United West, an anti-Muslim organization that has been condemned as a hate group. Finally, Loomer was booted from Twitter after pushing anti-Muslim smears against Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Before she was banned from nearly every prominent social media site, Loomer also cheered on the deaths of 2,000 refugees who drowned crossing the Mediterranean, writing “Good… Here’s to 2,000 more.” She said that Islam is a “cancer” and argued it should be illegal for Muslims to seek political office.

Despite Loomer’s track record, this wouldn’t be the first time she received approval from a prominent Fox News host.

In August, Fox & Friends Weekend host Pete Hegseth tweeted “Go Laura” and posted a link to her congressional campaign fundraising page. That tweet was eventually deleted.

Back in Spring, Pirro was suspended by Fox for two weeks after suggesting on air that Omar’s wearing of a hijab is proof that the congresswoman adheres to Sharia law and, therefore, is “antithetical” to the Constitution. During an interview with Salem Radio Network’s Sebastian Gorka, Pirro was recorded complaining about this and other Fox News matters.

