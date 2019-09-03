<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro slammed her employers and complained about the network suspending her during a Tuesday appearance on former White House aide Seb Gorka’s show.

While talking over a commercial break that was broadcasted on Gorka’s YouTube livestream, Pirro told the host that she may not be able to appear on his Salem Radio program in-person due to Fox News barring her from a number of conservative outlets, saying, “Fox reviews everything. They’re unbelievable.”

“They’re still saying you cannot do Bill O’Reilly, you cannot do Newsmax,” she added, which Gorka — a former Fox News contributor — called “a shame.”

“They suspended me,” the Justice host admitted. “I’m not going to get fired. You know I’m worried that that suspension was the basis to tee up for anything I do wrong, they’ll fire me.”

Mediaite contacted Fox News for comment on Pirro’s attacks but the network declined to comment.

Pirro was suspended by Fox News in the spring for anti-Muslim comments.

Last week she repeated the white supremacist “great replacement” conspiracy theory during a Fox News Radio interview with Todd Starnes.

“Their plot to remake America is to bring in the illegals, change the way the voting occurs in this country, give them licenses. They get to vote—maybe once, maybe twice, maybe three times,” she said — echoing a belief pushed by the white extremist who recently carried out a racially-motivated shooting in El Paso, Texas. “Think about it. It is a plot to remake America—to replace American citizens with illegals who will vote for the Democrats.”

