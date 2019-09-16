Two House Democrats on two different networks endorsed Beto O’Rourke’s call to confiscate certain types of assault-style weapons, namely AR-15 and AK-47 rifles.

On CNN, Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) endorsed O’Rourke’s plan on CNN Newsroom with Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto Monday, calling for an assault weapons ban.

“The vast majority of the American people also don’t see how someone should be walking around with an AK-47 at a mall,” Espaillat said. “I agree with Beto, we should not be playing this very conservative approach with regards to a weapons ban, background checks, the whole array of bills set to be passed are supported by the American people.”

Later in the morning on Fox News, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) also said he supported a ban of “assault-style weapons.”

“With the assault-style weapons, I am supportive of that. In terms of a ban. However right now, we have to get something done,” he said. “Universal background checks, and these red flag laws that appear to be steps that people are willing to take and I think a broad swath of Americans support.”

Anchor Sandra Smith then read back O’Rourke’s “hell yeah” quote and asked if he agreed with that.

Krishnamoorthi hedged and said “I may not be in that camp, but right now I think we need to focus on where most people are and I think most people are on those universal background checks and red flag laws.”

