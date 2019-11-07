A new report says that if former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton can get clearance from a federal court, he’ll be prepared to defy the Donald Trump administration’s orders and testify before the Ukraine impeachment inquiry.

Washington Post reports that Bolton wants a court ruling on the dispute between the Trump administration and Congress about the impeachment investigation’s subpoenas. The Post notes that it’s unclear whether that can be arranged in time for Bolton to be called as a witness, but sources say he’s expected to describe his conversations with Trump and confirm the testimony from other witnesses about the president’s Ukraine quid pro quo.

Bolton was asked to appear for a closed-door deposition Thursday, but he has not been subpoenaed yet and did not appear. The Post’s article says he is unwilling to speak without judicial clearance (unlike other officials who’ve given testimony), but House Democrats still view him as a high-priority witness due to the “damaging” information he might be able to provide on Trump’s Ukraine dealings.

“We regret Mr. Bolton’s decision not to appear voluntarily, but we have no interest in allowing the administration to play rope-a-dope with us in the courts for months,” a House Intelligence Committee official told the Post. “Rather, the White House instruction that he not appear will add to the evidence of the president’s obstruction of Congress.”

