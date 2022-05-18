JUST IN: Controversial ‘Ministry of Truth’ Head Nina Jankowicz Resigns from Disinformation Board Per Report

The Government Disinformation Board has been “paused” and the board’s executive director, Nina Jankowicz, has officially resigned from her position, according to a Wednesday report from The Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz. The Department of Homeland Security only announced the effort to combat disinformation in late April.

Citing “multiple employees” at the Department of Homeland Security, Lorenz reported it was decided to end the effort on Monday, and Jankowicz wrote up a letter of resignation the following day. She was reportedly given the option to stay on as an evaluation of the board is conducted.

UPDATE: Nina Jankowicz has officially resigned from Disinformation Governance Board and the DHS. https://t.co/rLi3FvUNMw https://t.co/z4hdwTBFIB — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 18, 2022

According to Lorenz, “right-wing attacks” derailed the effort, especially after the announcement that Jankowicz would be leading it. An unidentified employee told the Post that Jankowicz has been “subjected to unjustified and vile personal attacks and physical threats.” The employee also said Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas will continue to defend the controversial figure, despite the board being put on the back burner not long after her joining.

Past videos of Jankowicz stirred up controversy hours after she was her position was announced, with critics deeming her a “Minister of Truth” and the “Mary Poppins of Misinformation,” the latter being a self-given title. It refers to a TikTok video that quickly went viral of the 33-year-old singing to the tune of Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious as she warns people not to vote for politicians she believes are spreading disinformation.

You can just call me the Mary Poppins of disinformation 💁🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/eGV9lpctYn pic.twitter.com/WVQFA2bPmq — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) February 17, 2021

In a separate uncovered video that caused controversy, Jankowicz touted a Twitter feature that would allow verified users to edit tweets from other users, adding that many people verified on the platform should not be as they are “not trustworthy.” She has also received pushback for numerous left-wing political views expressed in past tweets, including casting doubt on the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story. The content of the laptop was questioned by many, but they have since been confirmed by The New York Times.

The White House defended Jankowicz amid criticism of the board’s vague mission, as well as Jankowicz’s own qualifications to deem what is and isn’t disinformation. Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki cited her past work at places like the Wilson Center and called her an “expert on online disinformation” last month.

“Any hiring decisions are up to the Department of Homeland Security, but this is a person with extensive qualifications,” she said.

Mayorkas did concede earlier this month that his department did not do a good job of communicating the exact mission of the Disinformation Governance Board.

“We could have done a better job of communicating what it is and what it isn’t,” he told Meet the Press in an interview.

Editor’s note: This post has been modified since first being published to reflect news of Jankowicz’s resignation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com