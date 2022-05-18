Dr. Oz Thanks Sean Hannity For Key ‘Behind the Scenes’ Role in Campaign: ‘He’s Like a Brother to Me’

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz thanked Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday night for his help during his hotly-contested primary battle, which now appears headed for a recount.

Oz and David McCormick awoke on Wednesday morning with Oz ahead with 411,674 votes and McCormick trailing just slightly with 409,002 votes – as some 95 percent of precincts reported their totals.

“Ultra-MAGA” candidate Kathy Barnette trailed far behind with 325,557 votes. Pennsylvania law mandates an automatic recount for any election won with less than 0.5% of the vote, a margin the two top candidates remain within, although mail-in ballots may increase the margin beyond that.

Addressing supporters on Tuesday night, Oz first thanked former President Donald Trump for his endorsement in the race and for participating in tele-town halls, “which he advised I do, it was a brilliant idea.“

“He participated in a massive rally,” added Oz, saying, “God bless you, sir for putting so much effort into this race, I will make you proud.”

“I want to thank Sean Hannity. Sean is like a brother to me, when Sean punches through something, he really punches through it,” Oz said.

“He understands how to really make a difference and has been doing that this entire campaign. Much of it behind the scenes giving me advice on late-night conversations. The kinds of things that true friends do for each other,” he said thanking the Fox News host who also endorsed Oz. Hannity called out Barnette repeatedly on his show for her past Islamophobic statements and raised questions about her background.

Oz ended his speech with a message of hope. “My parents were immigrants to this country, recruited to come here because we need doctors back then, and they saw the shining city on the hill that Ronald Reagan spoke, Oz said.

“They were incredibly patriotic about our nation. I know many think that that city is a little dim these days, but that’s not what I saw when I was campaigning. I looked in the eyes of Pennsylvanians as I traveled across this beautiful commonwealth and saw that light is bright as ever,” Oz concluded, vowing to move forward with his campaign.

