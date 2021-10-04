Meghan McCain Slams Protesters Harassing Kyrsten Sinema in the Bathroom: ‘As Toxically Intolerant as the Trump Regime’

Meghan McCain torched the progressive activists who creepily harassed Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) over her opposition to the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill being debated in Congress.

Sinema made an appearance at Arizona State University on Sunday, during which a group of protesters confronted the Democratic moderate over her stances on immigration reform and the infrastructure bill. The protesters wound up filming themselves as they pursued Sinema into the ladies’ room and shouted at her while she calmly used the facilities.

In her latest column for the Daily Mail, McCain condemned the “grotesque” incident as she called it “inhumane, moronic and cruel – not to mention, a felony, under Arizona law.” Her broader point though was that the encounter shows “Democrat progressives have become as toxically intolerant as the Trump regime they despised.”

“The Left in this country in many ways has become a mirror version of Trump and Trumpism – the inverse of his mania and toxic divisiveness,” McCain wrote. “The Left does not get to complain about Donald Trump’s character and personality when they sit and remain silent about the intensely growing harassment against people who break rank from the beliefs of progressive left in the country.”

McCain cited multiple incidents from the past few years where Democrats celebrated or encouraged the public harassment of conservatives. As she lamented this “paradigm shift in what was once considered civilized decorum,” McCain commented that “in the eyes of the progressive left, it is not only evil to be a conservative in the country, it is evil to be a moderate Democrat.”

“Apparently the most dangerous thing a person can be in America is a free-thinker who doesn’t bend the knee to progressives,” said McCain. “And if you’re not on board with them, they attack you.”

McCain concluded by complimenting Sinema on her political authenticity and for acting as a roadblock for progressive government spending.

She is a rebel and there just isn’t enough of that in American politics today. There’s not a chance in hell, cheap harassment and theatrics in a bathroom stall are going to stop her from doing whatever she intends to do.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com