Video of DOJ Official Putting on Mask Behind the Scenes Goes Viral, Draws Heat: ‘The Same DOJ Fighting to Keep Mandates at Your Kid’s School’

By Jackson RichmanOct 4th, 2021, 10:39 am
 

A video of a Department of Justice official putting on his mask before walking out to the lectern in the department’s briefing room went viral on Monday, prompting outrage on Twitter.

A DOJ spokesperson told Mediaite that the video is from December 2020. That was during the Trump administration.

The video resurfacing comes just days after the DOJ filed a statement in support of a federal lawsuit against Texas’ ban on mask mandates.

Verified Twitter users slammed the DOJ official for not wearing a mask and putting on one before walking out to the lectern.

Watch above.

Editor’s NoteWe have updated this post to reflect that the video was from 2020.

