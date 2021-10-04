A video of a Department of Justice official putting on his mask before walking out to the lectern in the department’s briefing room went viral on Monday, prompting outrage on Twitter.

A DOJ spokesperson told Mediaite that the video is from December 2020. That was during the Trump administration.

The video resurfacing comes just days after the DOJ filed a statement in support of a federal lawsuit against Texas’ ban on mask mandates.

Verified Twitter users slammed the DOJ official for not wearing a mask and putting on one before walking out to the lectern.

Just another mask fraud on full display. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/7t1tivArMI — suzy (@Suzy1776_) October 4, 2021

The same DOJ fighting to keep mask mandates at your kid’s school. pic.twitter.com/h1Soq5Ji7O — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) October 4, 2021

Watch above.

Editor’s Note: We have updated this post to reflect that the video was from 2020.

