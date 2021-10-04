Video of DOJ Official Putting on Mask Behind the Scenes Goes Viral, Draws Heat: ‘The Same DOJ Fighting to Keep Mandates at Your Kid’s School’
A video of a Department of Justice official putting on his mask before walking out to the lectern in the department’s briefing room went viral on Monday, prompting outrage on Twitter.
A DOJ spokesperson told Mediaite that the video is from December 2020. That was during the Trump administration.
The video resurfacing comes just days after the DOJ filed a statement in support of a federal lawsuit against Texas’ ban on mask mandates.
Verified Twitter users slammed the DOJ official for not wearing a mask and putting on one before walking out to the lectern.
Just another mask fraud on full display. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/7t1tivArMI
— suzy (@Suzy1776_) October 4, 2021
The same DOJ fighting to keep mask mandates at your kid’s school. pic.twitter.com/h1Soq5Ji7O
— Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) October 4, 2021
Perfection. https://t.co/sET8g3YdH6
— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 4, 2021
Lol, we need more of these videos.. #manufacturedchaos https://t.co/FEKzazgwP2
— Alissa Batts (@alissa_batts) October 4, 2021
Perfect https://t.co/0wEeCrsgkm
— Taylor Tepper (@TaylorTepper) October 4, 2021
#Theatre https://t.co/JclfRsEfjT
— Jeannine Edwards (@jeanninee12) October 4, 2021
— Billy Hallowell (@BillyHallowell) October 4, 2021
Watch above.
Editor’s Note: We have updated this post to reflect that the video was from 2020.
