‘Consequences Will Follow’: Lindsey Graham Threatens Saudi Arabia Over Iran War Inaction

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) threatened Saudi Arabia on Monday over what he sees as the kingdom’s inaction in the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran.

“The American Embassy is being evacuated in Riyadh because of sustained attacks by Iran against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Graham wrote. “It is my understanding the Kingdom refuses to use their capable military as a part of an effort to end the barbaric and terrorist Iranian regime who has terrorized the region and killed 7 Americans.”

Graham continued:

Question – why should America do a defense agreement with a country like the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that is unwilling to join a fight of mutual interest? Americans are dying and the U.S. is spending billions to dislodge the terrorist Iranian regime that threatens the region. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia seems to be issuing statements and doing things in the background that are marginally helpful, but unwilling to participate in military operations to end the reign of terror coming out of Iran. Hopefully Gulf Cooperation Council countries will get more involved as this fight is in their backyard. If you are not willing to use your military now, when are you willing to use it?

“Hopefully this changes soon,” Graham added. “If not, consequences will follow.”

Graham was criticized over the weekend for his tough talk on Iran. He told Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, “just wait to see what comes in the next two weeks,” adding, “we’re going to blow the hell out of these people.”

Earlier Monday, Saudi Arabia warned Iran’s government it would be the “biggest loser” if it continues to attack Arab states, following a new drone attack on the kingdom’s Shaybah oil field, The Associated Press reported.

“The kingdom affirms that the Iranian side has not implemented this statement in practice, neither during the Iranian president’s speech nor afterward,” Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said of Iran’s claims it has stopped attacking Gulf Arab states.

The statement continued, “Iran has continued its aggression based on flimsy pretexts devoid of any factual basis,” and warned against “further escalation which will have grave impact on the relations, currently and in the future.”

