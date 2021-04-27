Fox & Friends Continues to Push False Claim that Harris’ Book Is Given to Migrant Children by Border Officials

The hosts of Fox & Friends continued to push the false claim that Vice President Kamala Harris’ book is being given out to migrant children at the border, even after acknowledging that the Washington Post debunked the story.

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki about the books during Monday’s briefing, citing a New York Post article that claimed unaccompanied migrant children are being given a copy of Harris’ 2019 children’s book, Superheroes are Everywhere in their “welcome kits.”

Psaki admitted to not being sure about the book when asked by Doocy, adding, “I would have to certainly check on that. Here, it’s a good book.”

The Washington Post issued a fact-check on the claim after several media outlets and members of the GOP, including Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), condemned the Biden administration.

“The Biden administration’s weakness caused a surge of illegal immigration,” wrote McDaniel in a tweet. “Now they’re forcing taxpayers to buy Kamala Harris’s book to give to those illegal immigrants.”

They’re not, and Ainsley Earhardt even acknowledged that on Tuesday, yet that did not stop the Fox & Friends hosts from continuing to peddle the claim.

“Is there a children’s version of Donald Trump’s books?” asked Brian Kilmeade. “Cause he has written quite a few of them. Imagine if they appeared at the border in a bag of goodies as you arrive here illegally?”

Earhardt then noted that the Washington Post has deemed the story inaccurate — still praising Peter Doocy’s question because “we had heard that.”

According to the Washington Post report, Long Beach city officials clarified that the book is not being handed out, but that a single copy of the book was donated during a citywide drive.

Steve Doocy, essentially ignoring the fact-check, then said, “It sounds like a third party, probably an NGO, is buying them, perhaps, unless they were donated and putting them in.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

