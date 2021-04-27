Jen Psaki Sweetly Congratulates Fox News Reporter for Getting Married — Then Cruelly Destroys His Innocent Questions

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki offered heartfelt congratulations to Fox News’ Peter Doocy on his recent marriage — then proceeded to cut him down when he asked an ill-informed “Gotcha!” question. WhErE Is tHe uNiTy?

Things started with an “Awwww!” moment Monday when Psaki called on Doocy and noted “And congratulations. Not to embarrass you, you got married.”

“Not to embarrass you?” What the hell did she mean by that? A gracious Doocy let it go.

“I did, yes. Thank you very much,” Doocy replied.

“Well, congratulations. Welcome back,” Psaki said.

“Thank you. Thank you, Jen,” a grateful Doocy replied.

But that “welcome back” was anything but welcoming, as Psaki proceeded to most unkindly answer Doocy’s questions that were completely innocently based on falsehoods.

For example, Doocy said that “There was a report in the last couple of days in the New York Post that every migrant child being brought to a shelter is being given a copy of [Vice President Kamala Harris’] children’s book, ‘Superheroes are Everywhere,'” and asked “Do you know why that is and if she is making any money off of that?”

That story was a complete falsehood, but instead of helpfully correcting Doocy, Psaki cagily replied “I’d have to certainly check on that. I hear it’s a good book,” thereby trapping Fox News into running at least three more segments on the false report. How is that even fair?

And when Doocy innocently asked “Why was President Biden the only world leader at the Climate Summit Zoom who was wearing a mask?”, Psaki pointed out to the at-the-time-bemasked Doocy that President Joe Biden was not just trying to send a message about adhering to Covid precautions, but that “he had a pool there for portions. There were additional staff there, additional personnel. And that’s the sort of model that we try to keep ourselves to here.”

“But I know the CDC’s website and their guidance is that you can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying six feet apart, so…” Doocy said, before Psaki cut him off to point out that “That’s actually for — in your private home, so it’s not workplace guidance.”

“And we still wear masks around here, just like you are all wearing masks,” Psaki added, cruelly twisting the metaphorical knife into the masked newlywed. “And we wear masks in our offices and continue to abide by that until that guidance changes here.”

There are legions of Psaki Pstans who will cheerlead this sort of thing, but I ask in all seriousness, where is the unity?

Watch above via C-Span.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.