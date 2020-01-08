comScore
'an attempt to Qanon me'

NYT’s Paul Krugman Says Hacker Downloaded ‘Child Pornography’ Using His IP Address

By Caleb EcarmaJan 8th, 2020, 4:01 pm

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman claimed on Twitter Wednesday that a hacker is attempting to use his IP address to “download child pornography.”

“Well, I’m on the phone with my computer security service, and as I understand it someone compromised my IP address and is using it to download child pornography,” wrote the Nobel Prize winning economist.

An Internet Protocol (IP) number is a virtual address connected to any given computer hardware that assists with connecting said devices to a broader network like the internet; it also allows devices to be addressed to a specific location of the user.

“I might just be a random target. But this could be an attempt to Qanon me,” he added, referencing the far-right online conspiracy QAnon which brazenly alleges that President Donald Trump is secretly working to unmask and take down a global network of elite pedophiles, who are in-turn working with the so-called “deep state” to take down his administration. “It’s an ugly world out there.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Caleb Ecarma

Caleb Ecarma is a reporter at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter here: @calebecarma

You may also like: