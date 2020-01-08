comScore
OK, Krugman

‘CSI: Boomer’ — Paul Krugman Gets Roasted for Walking Back His ‘Hacking’ Claims

By Reed RichardsonJan 8th, 2020, 10:00 pm

Paul Krugman

The 66-year-old Paul Krugman may be a Nobel Prize-winning economist and longtime New York Times columnist, but that doesn’t mean he’s immune from scams that target everyday senior citizens.

Hours after posting a bizarre notification on Twitter that someone hacked his IP address to “download child pornography” and alerting his followers that Times tech staff are “on the case,” Krugman deleted his original tweet and said he may be the victim of a scam.

The walk back by Krugman, a favorite target for derision by conservatives, unleashed a salvo of jokes at his expense, many of which referenced his generation’s less-than-savvy understanding of how the Internet works.

Not everyone found Krguman’s evident panic a joking matter, however.

Most likely, the Twitter hive mind concluded, Krugman fell for a common online scam that tries to trick users into compromising their computer security through a misleading pop-up that directs its victims to call a phony security center where people are warned about IP address hacking to “download child pornography.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: