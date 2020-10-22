As the United States enters the final stretch of the 2020 election, TIME is previewing its latest cover in an upcoming dramatic push for people to get out and vote.

The magazine has released a new special report with a very straightforward message, which replaces its own logo on the cover for the first time in its history. It shows a woman wearing a face mask with a ballot box on it, all beneath their new title: VOTE.

The picture was designed by Shepard Fairey, known for his OBEY brand and the iconic Barack Obama HOPE poster image. Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal accompanied the cover with an article acknowledging the historic moment of the 2020 election, and all it entails for the future of the country

“To mark this historic moment, arguably as consequential a decision as any of us has ever made at the ballot box, we have for the first time in our nearly 100-year history replaced our logo on the cover of our U.S. edition with the imperative for all of us to exercise the right to vote,” Felsenthal writes. “To help, we’ve provided readers with a guide on how to vote safely during this extraordinary year.”

