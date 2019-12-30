Acting Deputy Homeland Secretary Secretary Ken Cuccinelli reacted to the stabbing attack on a Saturday night Chanukah party by going out of his way to remark on the citizenship status of the alleged assailant and his family.

Grafton Thomas was reportedly covered in blood when he was arrested over the weekend as the prime suspect behind the stabbing of five people at Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg’s house. Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) denounced the stabbing as an of “domestic terrorism” against Jewish people, but a family statement from Thomas’ lawyer asserted that his client has “a long history of mental illness and hospitalizations,” but “no known history” of anti-Semitism.

When Cuccinelli got on Twitter to respond to the stabbing, he pronounced Thomas as “the US Citizen son of an illegal alien who got amnesty under the 1986 amnesty law for illegal immigrants.”

“Apparently,” Cuccinelli continued, “American values did not take hold among this entire family, at least this one violent, and apparently bigoted, son.”

The attacker is the US Citizen son of an illegal alien who got amnesty under the 1986 amnesty law for illegal immigrants. Apparently, American values did not take hold among this entire family, at least this one violent, and apparently bigoted, son. https://t.co/aS64s2waaR — Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli (@HomelandKen) December 30, 2019

The New York Times report Cuccinelli linked to does not provide any details about Thomas’ citizenship or that of his family.

UPDATE: Cuccinelli’s tweet is gone, so here’s a screenshot:

