comScore

‘A Horrifying Attack’: Ken Cuccinelli Slammed Over Deleted Citizenship Claims About NY Chanukah Stabbing Suspect

By Ken MeyerDec 30th, 2019, 1:14 pm

Acting Deputy Homeland Secretary Secretary Ken Cuccinelli is under fire for his now-deleted Twitter claims about the citizenship of the suspected New York Chanukah party stabber.

Cuccinelli linked to a New York Times article about the stabbing on Monday while asserting that the man accused of wounding five people was “the US Citizen son of an illegal alien who got amnesty under the 1986 amnesty law for illegal immigrants.” The Times article doesn’t say anything about the citizenship of the stabber or his family, and Cuccinelli has taken down his tweet.

Cuccinelli has not posted a reason for the deletion, but right now, there’s no clear indication as to whether his claim about the suspect’s family is correct, nor is it clear where he got his information. The Trump official is being criticized by many for making a groundless claim about the attack in order to score political points against illegal immigration.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: