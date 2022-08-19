Trump Reportedly Worried Dr. Oz Will ‘F**king Lose’ Despite His Endorsement, Spokesman Denies Sources’ Claims

Rolling Stone reported two sources who have spoken to Trump recently said he’s predicted Dr. Mehmet Oz will “f**king lose” his Pennsylvania Senate race.

A spokesperson for Donald Trump denied the claims in a statement to Rolling Stone, calling the sources’ claims “fake news.”

Oz is running against Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA), who has spent plenty of time trolling his Republican opponent over everything from his celebrity background to a recent awkward grocery store visit Oz put together in an effort to highlight inflation.

In PA we call this a… veggie tray https://t.co/nDp0Uw27zd — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) August 15, 2022

Rolling Stone reported Trump has been shocked at polls showing Oz trailing Fetterman, even asking if they are “phony” in some way, only to have allies tell him Oz himself is the problem. Trump is reportedly surprised Oz is not more popular, considering he spent so many years on TV.

One source said Trump is especially angered over the idea of Oz losing to Fetterman because he “thinks so little” of the Democrat. The report also claims Trump has been privately asking if his Oz endorsement was a mistake.

“It would be incredibly embarrassing for Oz if he loses to ‘that guy’ because he thinks so little of [Fetterman]. He thinks Fetterman is in poorer shape than Biden and has hidden in his basement more [than Joe Biden],” the source said, referencing a stroke Fetterman suffered this year.

Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich dismissed the report from Rolling Stone, issuing a statement to the outlet calling claims that Trump is wavering in his support of Oz “fake news.”

“Dr. Oz has been on the campaign trail championing the America First agenda and working to earn the support of every Pennsylvanian. In contrast, John Fetterman continues to advocate for the radical policies that are destroying America,” Budowich said.

You can read the full Rolling Stone report here.

