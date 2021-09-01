Conservative radio host Erick Erickson railed against people spreading vaccine misinformation and undermining public faith in vaccines against the coronavirus.

During his radio program on Wednesday, Erickson focused on a Wisconsin math professor’s recent look at how at one point more vaccinated people were hospitalized for Covid in Israel than unvaccinated people.

Erickson was concerned that people were seizing on that statistic in order to sow doubt on the efficacy of vaccines, even though the professor — Jordan Ellenberg — has explained how that claim ignores crucial context and statistical data. Namely, that vaccination rates are very high in Israel, so there will be very few unvaccinated people in hospitals.

“I need you to understand something important: there is an organized effort to undermine trust in the vaccines. I personally find it to be a deeply evil thing,” Erickson said. “I know that offends some of you… And because some of you are doing it, you’re offended at me saying it, but you are involved in a sin, and you don’t care.”

Erickson spoke of a relative of his who recently died of Covid, despite being young, healthy and with no comorbidities, after buying into vaccine misinformation. He also spoke of how many hospitals are currently overwhelmed with unvaccinated Covid patients, and said that those spreading vaccine misinformation “are doing the bidding of Satan.”

After pointing out the fallacies in the data points cherrypicked by anti-vaxxers, Erickson became emotional as he decried those who refuse the vaccine and might be offended by his anger at those spreading misinformation. He underlined his point with a recent news story about a group of anti-vaxxers who shut down a mobile vaccination site after harassing health officials.

I don’t care if you don’t want the vaccine. Shut up. I’m not trying to offend you. And if you’re offended by that, you’re an idiot anyway. I really don’t care… The problem is not you. The problem is there are a lot of people out there who really are willfully trying to undermine trust in the vaccine. They’re willfully lying, willfully distorting data, they’re willfully highlighting parts of information and leaving out the full picture. Those are the people I care about deeply and who enrage me.

Erickson continued to mock and slam people who will keep using distortions of the data from Israel to attack vaccines.

“Listen to this, you idiots,” Erickson said. “I’m trying to be diplomatic here but its pissing me off. I can tell you guys all day long it’s your choice. I’m not going to make you get it. I think it works. It really is your choice. What I care deeply about the word that some of you are scared of getting it because you’ve heard people on the Internet lie to you and you don’t know that they’re lying.”

