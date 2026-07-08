Trump Calls for All Trade With ‘Terrible’ Spain to Be Terminated— Right in Front of NATO Boss

President Donald Trump went off on Spain for being a “terrible partner in NATO” and ordered his administration to terminate all trade with the country — all while sitting right alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The president skewered Spain during a Wednesday press conference in Ankara, Turkey, on Wednesday, where the latest NATO Summit is taking place.

“Spain is a wasted cause. We don’t want to do any trade business with Spain anymore, by the way, I’d like you to cut it off,” Trump said, while turning and looking at Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent off-camera. “Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. They don’t participate, they don’t pay. I don’t want anything to do with Spain. Cut off all trade with Spain, please, including visits.”

Rutte sat with his legs crossed and a facial expression that combined a blank stare with a little smirk. Trump ripped Spain for doing nothing to help the U.S. in the Iran war and for being freeloading ingrates — a complaint he has made against a number of NATO countries.

Trump didn’t blame Rutte, though. He said Rutte has been a “great” NATO boss who unfortunately has been treated “terribly” by Spain. The president said his just-ordered sanctions will have Spain’s leaders squealing like pigs.

“Watch them come running back,” Trump said. “Oh, they’ll come running back.”

He mimicked a frantic Spanish politician a minute later, saying, “Please, please we want to trade with you, sir!”

But Trump said he wants trade with Spain cut off ASAP. He has bashed several NATO countries recently, like the U.K., for not doing enough to help with the Iran war and for not pitching in enough with NATO, but he said Spain is the worst offender.

“Don’t even talk to them. They’re hopeless. They’re bad people,” Trump said.

Watch above via Fox News.

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