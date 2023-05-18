Charlamagne Says His Building Security Saw Harry and Megan Paparazzi Smashing Into Parked Cars

Charlamagne Tha God cast some doubt Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s story of a 2-hour car chase in downtown New York City, but did say his building security guards witnessed a frenzy outside on the night of the event.

On the Thursday morning edition of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne reacted to the news alongside his co-hosts DJ Envy and Tezlyn Figaro.

The incident took place on Tuesday night after Markle received the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Award for her work in advocacy. Markle, Harry, and Markle’s mother Doria Ragland were all in the vehicle leaving the event when paparazzi began following them.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over 2 hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and 2 NYPD officers,” according to their spokesperson, who called the interaction “near-catastrophic.”

Although Charlamagne doubted the car chase aspect of the couple’s story, he did say building security at the studio where The Breakfast Club is broadcast did witness some type of frenzy Tuesday night at the Ziegfeld Theater nearby.

On the Thursday show, comments from New York City mayor Eric Adams were played where he said, “I would find it hard to believe that there was a two hour high speed chase.”

“I agree with the mayor. If you’ve ever been in New York City traffic — ain’t no high speed nothing. You might be getting chased, but it will not be at a high speed,” Charlamagne said.

“…They said that the paparazzi allegedly hit like six, seven parked cars over there and they said it was a big thing,” Envy said.

“We were told that yesterday. We were told that the paparazzi was going around the block. Cause I guess she was in a building over here… they was like, paparazzi was hitting cars, you know, trying to get a picture of her,” Charlamagne added.

Envy said that wild paparazzi aren’t really seen in the city.

“Well, they allegedly said it was no actual collision,” Figaro said, which was in a statement from NYPD.

“These were parked cars. The security told us that yesterday. Security literally told us yesterday, Meghan Markle was at the ballroom or whatever. The paparazzi kept going around in circles just to get a picture of her. And they was hitting park cars. I heard that before I even heard from the mayor,” Charlamagne said.

Watch above via The Breakfast Club.

