Charlamagne Tha God Destroys Biden For Calling Trump the ‘First’ Racist President in Epic 8-Minute Rant: I Wish He’d ‘Shut the Eff Up Forever’

The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne The God destroyed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for calling President Donald Trump the first “racist” to be elected president, and even wished that he would “shut the eff up forever.”

“No sitting president’s ever done this. Never never never. No Republican president has done this, no Democratic president,” Biden said during a virtual event with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

“We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed and they’ve tried to get elected president, he’s the first one that has. And the way he pits people against one another is all designed to divide people, not pull them together.”

Biden’s claim gained a lot of attention and criticism from both sides of the political aisle, as 12 presidents owned slaves, several presidents prior to Trump have implemented racist policies, and slaves built the White House.

“I really wish Joe Biden would shut the eff up forever and continue to act like he’s starring in the movie A Quiet Place,” said Charlamagne on his show Wednesday. “Because as soon as he opens his mouth and makes noise, he gets us all killed, OK?”

The host noted that many voters are supporting Biden as a last resort and are not necessarily excited or enthusiastic about his campaign and his potential presidency — noting that it is not a great motivator.

“Old white male leadership has failed America and there is nothing worse than an old white male who can’t recognize the faults and flaws of other old white males,” Charlamagne added. “We live in a country where everyone now is trying to act so woke … it is very hard for me to believe they are sincere simply because they won’t acknowledge how we got here.”

The host then said that systemic racism is how we ultimately ended up with Trump — pointing out that that racism and oppression have been present since the birth of the United States.

“Racism is the American way,” added the host. “Donald Trump is not the first. And sadly, he won’t be the last, right? He’s just more overt with his racism than most presidents in recent times.”

The host warned that Biden is guilty of revisionist history, adding that his claim is a lie that erases America’s past racism and bigotry. He later listed several presidents guilty of racism, including George Washington, Andrew Jackson, Thomas Jefferson, Woodrow Wilson, and “even Lyndon B. Johnson” — who used racist rhetoric despite his progressive view on race relations.

Charlamagne then addressed his past interview with Biden, during which the Democratic nominee claimed Black voters supporting Trump “ain’t Black,” and noted that you cannot be president if you’re not racist.

“Joe, you got to hurry up and announce your Black woman VP so I can be enthused about voting for her because I will never be enthused about voting for you, and you know America is a terrible place when Kanye West seems like a viable option,” Charlamagne said.

Listen above, via Youtube.

