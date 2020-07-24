WATCH LIVE: Kayleigh McEnany Holds White House Press Briefing

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a press briefing at 1 p.m. EDT. Friday afternoon.

McEnany hasn’t held a press briefing since Tuesday, where she defended Dr. Deborah Birx and fended off questions about Trump’s selective usage of masks.

After the briefing, a reporter screamed, “Hey Kayleigh, wear a mask,” and another reporter was accused of calling McEnany a “lying b*tch.” Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett denied the claim and said she uttered “OK, you don’t want to engage” under her mask instead.

McEnany was on Fox News Thursday morning, where she attempted to spin President Donald Trump’s “well wishes” of Jeffrey Epstein partner Ghislaine Maxwell.

“What the president was noting is that the last person who was charged in this case ended up dead in a jail cell and the president wants justice to be served for the victims in this case and he prefers this to play out in a courtroom,” the press secretary said.

Trump has held late afternoon briefings throughout the week, the first time he’s done that since April. Yesterday, Trump announced the Republican National Convention would not be held in Jacksonville and also praised New York Yankee great Mariano Rivera, who attended the briefing.

In an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox Thursday night, Trump threatened to deploy up to 75,000 Department of Homeland Security agents to cities who ask, saying, “We would be able to solve it like you wouldn’t believe and quick. But they just don’t want to ask, maybe for political reasons, but they don’t want ask. It’s a disgrace.”

Watch above, via PBS.

