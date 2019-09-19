Legendary NBA player Charles Barkley slammed Democratic politicians for only addressing black Americans “every four years” and suggested that not all Trump supporters are racist while discussing the 2020 election on Wednesday.

Barkley, who made the comments on Michael Smerconish’s SiriusXM radio show, began by highlighting his experience working with Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) during his 2017 special election victory against disgraced state supreme court justice Roy Moore.

“I said ‘Doug, I’m going to support you. I’m going to try to get every black person in Alabama to vote for you.’ And it worked out. We won for the first time in 40 years,” the former Philadelphia 76er and Phoenix Suns power forward explained. “But I said, ‘we need to start holding you Democrats accountable’ because they’ve been taking black people’s votes – and they only talk to black people every four years. All of these politicians only talk to black people every four years because they want their vote.”

“Oh, actually, the Republicans don’t, the Democrats do. But when they get elected, they do nothing in the four years in-between,” he added.

Barkley also discussed his views toward Trump supporters, saying that he does not view “everyone who voted for Trump” as racist.

“I think some of them are,” he prefaced. “But I don’t think everybody who voted for Trump [is] racist.”

As for which candidates he supports in the 2020 race, Barkley shouted out Julian Castro and Pete Buttigieg, but said his interest in the election was diminished because the DNC debate system “sucks.”

“I like both of those guys, but they never got to talk,” he said.

In July, Barkley declined to refer to Donald Trump as a “racist,” saying he is “leery” of using the term but went on to criticize the president’s rhetoric.

“He says some things that can be construed as racist,” he continued. “Some things he’s said are very wrong and flagrant … When he has the opportunity to denounce white nationalism and things like that, he could do a much better job.”

Listen to the segments above, via SiriusXM.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com