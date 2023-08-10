Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie needled Hugh Hewitt by suggesting it was beneath the conservative radio host to ask him about Donald Trump’s insults as if it were a serious question.

The former New Jersey governor joined Hewitt’s show on Thursday for an interview, and at one point, he was asked for his reaction to Trump’s latest attacks on his weight.

“He’s a child,” Christie responded, “but that’s what we’ve come to expect from Donald Trump.”

Between this and the rest of Trump’s boisterous, inflammatory behavior, Christie wondered why Hewitt bothers treating the ex-president like a serious person.

I don’t even know why real smart folks like you take him seriously. His conduct is reprehensible on any number of levels both while he was president, and most particularly in the time after he left the presidency. So I don’t care what he thinks about the way I look, quite frankly. What I suggest to him is that they install… a few more mirrors — but not the magic kind — at Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster so he can see what he looks like.

Watch above via Hugh Hewitt.

