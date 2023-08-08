Trump Makes Crass ‘Fat Pig’ Joke After Saying Chris Christie Is Somewhere ‘Eating Right Now’

Former President Donald Trump dropped a crass “fat joke” on his GOP primary rival and onetime close friend Chris Christie during a rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

“Christie, he’s eating right now. He can’t be bothered,” Trump said to laughter.

After a pause, he addressed the audience and said, “Sir, please do not call him a fat pig.”

After some more laughter from the crowd, Trump added, ”That’s very disrespectful. Don’t call him that. See, I’m, I’m trying to be nice. Don’t call him a fat pig. You can’t, can’t do that. So now, because you’re not allowed to do that, and therefore we’re not going to do it, okay? We want to be very civil.”

Christie, who has relentlessly attacked Trump’s character, is now polling in second place in New Hampshire – tied with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) in the latest New Hampshire Journal poll published Tuesday.

Christie on the CBS Sunday Show tore into Trump, saying, “He’s a completely self-centered, self-possessed, self-consumed, angry old man, and he doesn’t care about anybody else other than him. And if he were ever to become president again, I’ll take him at his word. He said, ‘I am your retribution.’ Well, he’s not our retribution, Bob. He will be his own retribution.”

Anchor Robert Costa asked Christie, “Why is everyone else in the field seemingly avoiding Trump, tiptoeing around him?”

“I think it’s one of two things. They’re either unwilling to do it because they have aspirations, maybe a vice presidential bid or a Trump cabinet, and some of them are just unable to do it. Do you want to be the man, Bob? You got to beat the man,” Christie replied.

Trump has been known to attack people for their looks and has attacked Christie’s weight in the past.

Watch the full clip above.

