Conservative radio host Dana Loesch blasted the Biden administration for trading a Russian arms dealer for WNBA star Brittney Griner.

The host argued Griner, who previously made statements critical of the national anthem, was only released because she was sufficiently “anti-American.”

Griner was freed from a Russian prison Monday as part of a prisoner swap that saw the U.S. release notorious weapons dealer Viktor Bout, who has been monikered the “Merchant of Death.” Former Marine Paul Whelan, who has been unfairly detained in Russia since 2018, remains locked up.

On her daily radio broadcast, Loesch theorized Whelan and other Americans detained by Russia would be free if they displayed hatred for their country.

After she accused President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other U.S. diplomats of being weak, she said Griner’s release came down to the simple fact she allegedly hates America.

“Maybe if some of those Americans that are imprisoned in jail over there in Russia, maybe if they were as anti-American as Brittney Griner has been, maybe they would have been released a hell of a lot quicker,” Loesch said. “Who knows.”

Loesch was among several conservatives who expressed anger at Griner’s release while Whelan remains behind bars.

Former President Donald Trump ripped Griner as anti-American in a post on Truth Social earlier in the day:

What kind of a deal is it to swap Brittney Griner, a basketball player who openly hates our Country, for the man known as “The Merchant of Death,” who is one of the biggest arms dealers anywhere in the World, and responsible for tens of thousands of deaths and horrific injuries. Why wasn’t former Marine Paul Whelan included in this totally one-sided transaction? He would have been let out for the asking. What a “stupid” and unpatriotic embarrassment for the USA!!!

In 2020, Griner drew backlash when she said the national anthem had “no place” in the WNBA or sports in general.

“I’m not going to be out there for the national anthem,” she said. “If the league continues to want to play it, that’s fine. It will be all season long, I’ll not be out there. I feel like more are going to probably do the same thing. I can only speak for myself.”

She added, “I don’t mean that in any disrespect to our country.”

