MSNBC’s Malcolm Nance Predicts Weekly Impeachments, Jailing of Jan. 6 Committee, No More Elections Ever if Republicans Win

MSNBC national security analyst Malcolm Nance told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that if Republicans win in November, a parade of horrors — including but not limited to the jailing of the January 6 committee and the end of elections — will follow.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host talked with Nance about the 2022 midterms, and asked what Democrats should be doing to show urgency. Nance responded with a litany that resembled the Bill Murray “Dogs and cats” speech from Ghostbusters, except deadly serious:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: What should Democrats be doing?

MALCOLM NANCE: It’s battle stations! The Democrats, Joe Biden, all the rest of them need to understand they are. What are we? July, August, December, October, November. You are four months from the end of American democracy. Four months. And we said that in 2020. And that was true then, too, right?

But now, now you’re talking about putting a party in power in which there will never be another election.

They will vote through every piece of legislation, and defund every component of the United States government.

They’re not joking about impeaching Joe Biden every week. Okay. And Kamala Harris, and getting rid of people and or, you know, expanding the Supreme Court, whatever it is they think they can do, even though some of it’s crazy.

First thing that they said. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert said, we will criminally prosecute every person who took part in the January 6 investigation.

They’re talking about militarizing as a dictatorship, as a Duma, like in Russia, Congress. This will be the end of Congress. We’ve already seen the end of the Supreme Court. We’ve seen the Supreme Court is no longer an instrument of justice. It is a political body that is looking out for its own personal political interests. Well, Congress could end this November.

And, you know, I don’t say this lightly. You have to fight here. This is the time. You’ve got four months to mobilize 20% new voters and get every voter that voted in 2021 out there. And I’ll likely be back before the American election. You know, the war is going to is trending very well towards Ukraine. I’m certain we will have things in hand by November. But you’ve got to mobilize people.