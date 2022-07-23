Congressional Black Caucus Asks for Meeting with Sesame Street Theme Park On ‘Glaring Examples of Racism’ Following Controversial Video

The Congressional Black Caucus is requesting a meeting with the president and general manager of Sesame Place, a Philadelphia theme park centered around the children’s TV show Sesame Street, citing “glaring examples of racism.”

A video from the park posted by a mother named Jodi Brown appeared to show a costumed character snubbing two Black children, but interacting with White children. The video quickly went viral with many accusing the park of racism.

Since the video made its way across social media, Sesame Place released a statement saying the performer did not ignore the children on purpose and a “no” gesture seen in the footage was not to the children specifically, though they did call the incident “unacceptable.”

“To be very clear, what the two young girls experienced, what the family experienced, is unacceptable. It happened in our park, with our team, and we own that. It is our responsibility to make this better for the children and the family and to be better for all families,” the company said.

The Congressional Black Caucus is now “requesting an audience with Sesame Place Park President & General Manager Cathy Valeriano to discuss the changes, plans of action, and training the park plans to implement,” Fox News’ Chad Pergram reported.

“Over the past week, we’ve seen multiple glaring examples of racism coming from the park, including the viral video in which two beautiful little Black girls were blatantly rejected by a character they idolized while white children were embraced,” the caucus said.

In a Saturday interview with MSNBC, Brown said she is unsatisfied with the statement from Sesame Place.

“I thought it was excuses. I also thought it was very disrespectful like they were just trying to brush me off,” she said.

Her attorney, B’Ivory Lamarr added that unless there is “substantial change” at the park, a lawsuit may be launched.

