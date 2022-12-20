Aaron Rodgers Calls The Athletic’s Report About His Hand Signals To Teammates ‘Complete Horsesh*t’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers blasted The Athletic for a story alleging that rookie wide receivers had trouble understanding his hand signals.

On Saturday, Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic wrote a story that claimed the rookies on the Packers had struggled this season from Rodgers’ complicated hand signals that he uses at the line of scrimmage.

Rodgers and the Packers played on Monday Night Football, and late in the game, Rodgers used a hand signal before the snap, which rookie wide receiver Christian Watson apparently did not understand and so ran the wrong route. The play ended in an incomplete pass, and Rodgers seemed fairly annoyed.

When Rodgers joined his weekly spot on The Pat McAfee Show, show host Pat McAfee and co-host A.J. Hawk brought up The Athletic‘s report and the play that happened on Monday night. Rodgers addressed the article by Kahler.

“Let me tell you, I was made aware of that article,” Rodgers said. “It is, by far, the dumbest nothing-burger article that I’ve read in the entire season. I won’t say in my career cause last year; there was some of the dumbest articles you can possibly imagine. I don’t think you can ever top the Covid-toe Wall Street Journal, but this was the dumbest article of the year, by far.”

Rodgers referred to a story the Wall Street Journal published that claimed he suffered from Covid-toe. He displayed his toe on a zoom call with beat reporters to show he did not have the illness. McAfee brought up that Rodgers still had that as his picture for his Twitter.

“It’s still up, by the way,” Rodgers added with a laugh. “Unless it got taken down for some reason, Elon (Musk) or members of the FBI are trying to censor me.”

McAfee pivoted back to The Athletic’s report that claimed Rodgers would use hand signals from years prior, and the rookies on the team did not understand what he tried to relay to them, and McAfee brought up the play with Watson on Monday night.

“Is every word in that article bull shit?” McAfee asked. “Cause you have to change your signals a lot, I would assume, right?”

“95 percent of that article is absolute complete horseshit,” Rodgers continued. “The other five percent is exaggerated nothing-ness that, I don’t know, having guys go through the signals each week and understand what the possible signals could be.”

Rodgers explained that backup quarterback Jordan Love will help make a list of the signals and doubled down that The Athletic’s story was ridiculous for him to read.

“The fact that this was made to be a story like I said, is the most ridiculous nothing-story that I’ve read the entire year,” Rodgers added. “That’s saying a lot.”

“Oh, we have signals for our offense that we expect you guys to know? Oh, and there was something about that it’s not written or it’s not like stored anywhere, there’s not a file? I don’t know what that is,” Rodgers concluded.

Watch above via The Pat McAfee Show.

