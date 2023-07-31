Aaron Rodgers Fires Back at Broncos’ Sean Payton for Calling Out Jets Head Coach: ‘He Needs to Keep My Coach’s Name Out of His Mouth’

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was quick to defend his offensive coordinator after he was publicly criticized by Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

Payton said in a recent interview with USA Today that the Broncos’ coaching staff last season — led by Nathaniel Hackett — put together “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.” Hackett was fired after 15 games and is now the Jets’ OC.

Many in the football community were shocked by the comments because it’s not common for coaches to call out other coaches to that degree. Rodgers — who first played under Hackett when he was the OC of the Green Bay Packers — took great exception to the quote.

“Those comments were very surprising,” Rodgers said in an interview with NFL+. “For a coach to do that to another coach … My love for Hackett goes deep. “We had some great years together in Green Bay. (We) kept in touch. Love him and his family. He’s an incredible family man, incredible dad. And on the field, he’s arguably my favorite coach I’ve ever had in the NFL.

“And it made me feel bad that someone who’s accomplished a lot in the league is that insecure that they have to take another man down to set themselves up for some sort of easy fall if it doesn’t go well for that team this year. I thought it was way out of line, inappropriate, and I think he needs to keep my coaches’ names out of his mouth.”

Shortly after the publication of the story, Payton apologized for his remarks.

Sean Payton said he maybe still had his FOX hat on during his interview with @JarrettBell and not his coaching hat. Payton said the Broncos had a great off-season outside of that interview. He regretted it 40 minutes after the interview. pic.twitter.com/SftDtwGNnU — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 28, 2023

