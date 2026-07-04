Trump Vows Republicans ‘Will Not Lose an Election for A Hundred Years’ 

President Donald Trump said on Friday night that Republicans will not lose elections for 100 years if Congress passes the SAVE America Act.

Trump delivered an Independence Day address a day early in front of Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, where he railed against “the communist menace in our land.”

“America will never be a communist country,” he said before pivoting to the aforementioned legislation, which would require voters to provide proof of citizenship when they register to vote and present photo identification when voting.

“We can only lose the midterms if we allow ourselves to lose the midterms if we are foolish, stupid, and unwise,” he continued. “But if we terminate the filibuster as we should do and immediately vote for the SAVE America Act, then we will not lose an election for a hundred years. We do that, we’re not gonna lose an election for a hundred years. The communist party is made up of illegal immigrants, criminals, and everybody that doesn’t want to work. Communism is a loser. It always was. And it is right now. It’s a big loser. Look at the people that are promoting it. They are not the people you are going to follow.”

Trump has repeatedly urged Senate Republicans to eliminate the 60-vote threshold for ending debate on a bill. The GOP controls the Senate 53-47 and can nix the rule with a simple majority vote. However, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) has said there are not enough votes to end the practice.

The president has demanded that the Senate pass the SAVE America Act as part of his longstanding vendetta against Democrats over the 2020 election, which he falsely claims was rigged against him.

In his State of the Union Speech in February, Trump claimed of Democrats that the “only way they can get elected is to cheat.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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