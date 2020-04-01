ESPN’s Adam Schefter dug into the NFL for their decision to hold the NFL Draft as scheduled starting on April 23 while “there’s carnage on the streets” amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Schefter, who’s most known for breaking NFL free agent signings and trades, usually sits on the sidelines during controversy. But on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt Monday night, the ESPN veteran attacked the league for their decision.

“We all want to see the days where we have the distraction of football,” Schefter said. “But OTAs, that’s not happening. The offseason program, that’s not happening. The draft is happening only through the sheer force and determination and lack of foresight frankly. They’re determined to put this on while there’s carnage on the streets.”

In shock, Van Pelt told Schefter it felt like he “walked off” to end his segment.

NFL commissioner Roger Goddell “unanimously” decided to continue the NFL Draft on schedule despite projections that the coronavirus will only worsen by the end of the month.

“Everyone recognizes that public health conditions are highly uncertain and there is no assurance that we can select a different date and be confident that conditions will be significantly more favorable than they are today,” Goddell said in a press release. “I also believe that the draft can serve a very positive purpose for our clubs, our fans, and the country at large, and many of you have agreed.

Players and families will likely not attend the event, Goddell said, but teams will still make picks through seven rounds. Analysts, like Schefter, have criticized the league because teams are unavailable the talent they’re drafting. While the NFL Combine went on as scheduled in February, NFL teams rely on private workouts and medical examinations before picking potential franchise players.

