Bill Walton Berates Broadcast Partner’s Anguish Over Empty Basketball Arenas: ‘People Are DYING Of Covid’

Sporting events being played in front of empty arenas is happening again because of rising Covid cases and basketball Hall-of-Famer Bill Walton won’t allow any complaints about it.

Walton and play-by-play voice Dave Pasch were on the call for ESPN’s broadcast of the unranked Oregon Ducks and No. 3 UCLA Bruins Thursday night from Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

During the game, which saw Oregon upset UCLA, Walton seemed surprised by a question from Pasch.

“You are the analyst,” Pasch reiterated to the UCLA icon. “I don’t have anybody else to ask. There’s nobody else in the building, remember there’s no fans here.”

“I’m tired of your complaining,” Walton began to rant.

Pasch acknowledged that he’s not complaining, rather he was just explaining to recently tuned in viewers why the stands were empty at a usually packed UCLA game.

“Oh yea, THERE’S A PANDEMIC GOING ON!” Walton shouted. “There’s fans in the building because people are DYING of Covid and people are concerned about that.”

UCLA has stated no fans other than players’ family members will be permitted to home games until at least Jan. 21, but that date is fluid and will continue to be monitored. Pasch said UCLA has a big game coming up against the Arizona Wildcats and the Bruins would love to play that contest in front of a packed house at Pauley Pavilion.

“Well are we gonna listen to the doctors? Or not?” Walton said, scoffing at the idea of an arena full of fans. “Isn’t that kinda why we’re in this ongoing program, because people don’t listen to the doctors? Are you part of the problem or the solution?”

