WATCH: College Basketball Crowd Erupts as Auburn Fan Defeats the Rubik’s Cube in Seconds

Wednesday was a great night for Auburn basketball and their fans. Auburn beat their SEC rival LSU on the court and a fan wowed the crowd by triumphing over a Rubik’s Cube in mere seconds on national TV.

The pressure built as ESPN cameras were glued to the fan’s hands and the surrounding crowd exuded anticipation to see if he could complete the task. ESPN producers had to be equally on the edge of their seat. The cameras would be forced back to the game at some point, but we also needed to know if the unnamed fan would finish the puzzle.

Realistically, most of the at-home audience was more interested to see the Rubik’s Cube outcome than they were to catch Auburn’s free throw attempt while leading LSU by 14 points. But producers never needed to make the decision.

Wearing a Phoenix Suns jersey featuring Auburn alumnus Charles Barkley, the fan shuffled the puzzle and tossed it in the air to celebrate defeat of the Rubik’s Cube on national television. But he wasn’t done, with cameras still on him, the fan reshuffled the puzzle and solved it again!

The crowd went wild and the cube was beaten just in time, allowing ESPN to get back to the court where no game action was missed. It was by far the most thrilling moment of the Auburn’s 70-55 victory over LSU on ESPN2.

According to Twitter, this is not the first time the Auburn fan showed off his Rubik’s Cube prowess, having previously been placed on the jumbotron to complete the combination puzzle. The fan beat the cube in about 10 seconds, an impressive feat, but still well short of the 3.47 second world record set by Yusheng Du.

Watch above via ESPN2

