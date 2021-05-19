comScore Boston Celtics Kemba Walker Wears Controversial Jacket

Boston Celtics’ Kemba Walker Sparks Controversy After Promoting ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ Message with Pregame Attire

By Brandon ContesMay 19th, 2021, 10:01 am

Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Shortly before the Celtics began their 118-100 romp of the Washington Wizards, Boston’s star point guard Kemba Walker sparked controversy for wearing a bright-yellow jacket promoting “Don’t Tread on Me” as his pregame attire.

The Celtics official Twitter account shared photos of Walker wearing the Gadsden Flag on his back, but quickly deleted the post after the messaging was questioned.

Depicting a rattle snake with the words “Don’t Tread on Me” beneath it, the flag’s origin was meant to be anti-British and pro-revolution. Once a symbol of freedom, the flag’s message has been recently corrupted by far-right groups, with it being prominently displayed at the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol and by Charlottesville demonstrators in 2017.

After the Celtics-Wizards NBA Play-In game Tuesday night, Walker was reportedly asked about the controversial jacket. According to Jared Weiss, who covers Boston’s NBA team for The Athletic, Walker pleaded ignorance regarding the flag’s meaning and claimed he liked the jacket’s colors.

Walker’s controversial attire is reminiscent of James Harden wearing a “Blue Lives Matter” face mask last summer when he arrived to the NBA’s restart in Orlando. Harden similarly said he wore the mask because he thought it looked cool and was unaware that he was portraying any potential political message.

NBA players have frequently represented political and social messaging through their attire, even more so in the last 12 months. Part of the agreement to resume the 2020 NBA season in the Orlando bubble last July, was that players were going to be allowed to add social-justice messages to their jerseys. Walker finished out last season with “Love Us” embroidered on the back of his jersey.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: