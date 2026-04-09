Golf GOAT Jack Nicklaus Kicks Off Masters With Disastrous Ceremonial Tee Shot

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus had an uncharacteristic showing at the Masters on Thursday when he shanked his ceremonial tee shot near the crowd.

Nicklaus, winner of 18 major championships and considered by many to be the greatest golfer in the history of the sport, kicked off the 2026 Masters Tournament with the tee shot. He was joined by fellow legends Gary Player and Tom Watson.

Nicklaus took his shot second. Following Player’s relatively uneventful tee shot, Nicklaus apparently said, “Watch out,” as he lined up for his. Moments later, Nicklaus hooked the ball to his left as it nearly went into the crowd. The 86-year-old let out a laugh as the crowd cheered on.

🗣️ ONE OF US! 🌺 — 86-year old Jack Nicklaus had a quick hook of the first tee this morning with his breakfast ball. The Masters is officially underway 🫡 pic.twitter.com/ksYMGI2pEk — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) April 9, 2026

According to a report from The Associated Press, Nicklaus tried to warn everyone. The report added:

“I said, ‘Spread out on both sides because I don’t want to kill anybody,'” he relayed afterward. “If it’d been a little closer I might have.” The ball cleared the heads of the patrons down the left side by a couple of feet.

As noted in the report the tradition of the ceremonial tee shot has been around since 1963. The trio of Nicklaus, Player and Watson have done the honors since 2016.

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