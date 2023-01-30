Boston sports radio hosts Scott Zolak and Rob “Hardy” Poole slammed former NFL star turned Fox Sports analyst, Rob Gronkowski, for a string of verbal gaffes on air.

Gronk joined the NFL’s coverage on Fox in mid-October since he reentered retirement after the 2021 season. Gronk and the rest of the Fox NFL Sunday crew were in Philadelphia to broadcast the NFC Championship game between the Eagles and San Fransico 49ers, and Gronk had some questionable names that he botched.

Gronkowski pronounced Buffalo as “buffle,” and when he attempted to break down the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, he discussed an ankle injury to Chief’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but instead of saying “rattle Mahomes,” he said “rabble me homes.” On Monday, Zolak and Poole had decided to continue playing audio of the former New England Patriots player.

“He didn’t get Buffalo, nope, that’s where he’s from, but Rob Gronkowski’s from Buffalo,” Zolak said.

Poole argued that is how someone from Buffalo pronounced the city’s name as the show’s board operator continued to play soundbites of Gronk’s blunders. Poole began to speak in an Irish accent after hearing “rabble me homes” repeatedly.

They began to mock Gronkowski as if he were in elementary school, and he had to give the Fox NFL Sunday viewers a book report.

“Who at Fox… thinks this is good?” Zolak added.

After Gronk joined the Fox NFL Sunday crew, he instantly added young blood to the broadcast. Of the former players on the broadcast, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, and Michael Strahan, the former NFL tight end is 33 years old, and Strahan, the youngest of the veteran crew, is 51 years old.

Listen above via 98.5 The Sports Hub.

