BREAKING: Doctors Give Update on Damar Hamlin’s ‘Remarkable Improvement’

Doctors say Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin has shown ‘remarkable improvement’ since he collapsed on the field Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest Monday night after a hit to his chest. He received CPR on the field and was rushed to a local Cincinnati hospital. He was intubated and was listed in critical condition. The game between the Bills and Bengals was postponed. Thursday morning, the bills sent out an update.

The Bills update said:

Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, damar has sown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have recieved.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hamlin’s family released a statement thanking the “dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals” at the hospital and their “exceptional care.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Hamlin’s number three jersey was one of the top-selling jerseys on the fanatics’ website. As of Thursday morning, his GoFundMe page for donations toward a toy drive he started has raised more than $7 million since Monday.

The game between the Bills and the Bengals has not been rescheduled to resume yet, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced Tuesday afternoon in a statement.

This story is breaking.

